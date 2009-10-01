Breast Cancer Awareness Month: The Perfect Bubble Bath

Object Of Desire

Philosophy she colors my day charity bubble bath, $20, at philosophy.com

Reason #1

Philosophy bubble bath is orgasmic on its own, and this specific scent was created entirely to honor all women, so you can be a feminist…and a clean one.

Reason #2

100 percent of Philosophy’s net proceeds go to the Entertainment Industry Foundation’s Women Cancer Research Fund; October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. That’s reason enough.

Reason #3

Sometimes it’s nice to buy your mom gifts, just to let her know how awesome you think she is, and this would be a perfect present to show your appreciation.