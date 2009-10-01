Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Celebrities Get Involved

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and every year celebrities band together to join the cause, raise money, and distribute knowledge. It’s always surprising who the disease touches, and the creative ways awareness is raised. From Kat McPhee to Cynthia Nixon, they all come out of the Hollywood woodwork to show how much they care.

Here are our favorite celebrities who are fighting for the cure.

The Booby Scare is a video on Funny or Die featuring Kat McPhee, Jaime King, Emily Deschanel, Minka Kelly, and Alyson Hannigan who have a breast exam sleepover. The next big thing?

Cynthia Nixon, our favorite Sex and the City ginger, actually battled breast cancer and is now an ambassador for Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer early last year and underwent a double mastectomy. This month she is launching Right Action, which will provide financial aid for women at risk.

Girls Aloud singer Kimberly Walsh walked 1.24 miles in heels for the UK’s first Breast Cancer Haven’s Heel-a-thon. The charity hopes to have made over £10,000 for reflexology complementary therapies for cancer patients.

Sheryl Crow, a cancer survivor, now raises money to help find the cure as well as is outspoken about how to stay healthy after battling such a disease. Crow is on October’s cover of Health Magazine looking amazing.

Aliya Jasmine Sovani is a VJ for MTV Canada, and her um…assets are showcased in this breast cancer awareness video. Not entirely sure what the message is…but it certainly raises awareness about breasts.