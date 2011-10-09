Breast Cancer Awareness: Go Pink & Win $500 Worth of Swag!

The fashion community is all about breast cancer awareness. With organizations like the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) running their Fashion Targets Breast Cancer initiative, recognizing the widespread prevalence of breast cancer has never been a more pressing priority for designers and retailers alike.
In the spirit of going pink and raising awareness, StyleCaster has partnered with some of our favorite designers and stores to bring you a host of trendy, covetable pink items to add to your wardrobe. And the best part is they can be yours for free!
All you have to do is click here and follow the instructions for your chance to win. Good luck darling stylistas!
Click through the slideshow to check out the amazing prizes included in the giveaway!
This gorgeous Rebecca Taylor eyelash trim ruffle blouse was created to raise awareness and funds for the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation (TNBC). Fifty percent of proceeds from the sale of this blouse goes straight to TNBC. You can snag this one at the Rebecca Taylor website and Rebecca Taylor boutiques nationwide.
This cute Runway Relief tank top signed by celebrity stylist Leslie Fremar and photographer/ANTM star Nigel Barker supports CFDA's Fashion Targets Breast Cancer. Both Fremar and Barker were part of the Runway Relief campaign.
Famed celebrity jewelry designer Chan Luu (who is credited with the creation of beyond amazing semi-precious wrap bracelets -- Lady Gaga is a fan), has designed a collection of bracelets to raise money and awareness for Breastcancer.org. Fifty percent of all proceeds from each bracelet go straight to the fight to cure breast cancer. You can check them out at Chan Luu's site and at select retail stores.
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, H&M has produced a special 8-piece lingerie collection to help benefit the Making Strides Foundation. In stores starting October 10th, 25% of all proceeds from this collection will benefit the American Cancer Society.
SHE by SO.CAP.USA Hair Extensions is hosting its 6th Annual Pink Hair for Hope campaign. A donation of $10 or more in participating salons earns you these 100% natural pink extensions and all proceeds go to numerous cancer research organizations.