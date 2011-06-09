Breakup Etiquette: Lessons Learned From My Favorite TV Shows

You know that episode of Sex and the City when Berger breaks up with Carrie via a post-it? Or, how about the prom episode of Dawson’s Creek when Pacey goes off on Joey? I learned a lot from this particular TV breakup: first of all, don’t break up with someone when you’re stuck on a boat, and second of all, don’t build up anger and then aggressively lash out at your significant other at a really inappropriate event in front of a crowd of your peers.

If you need to jog your memory on how the whole painful scene went down, then check out the clip below, as well as other TV breakup scenes that have taught me that there’s a right way and a wrong way to cut romantic ties with someone.

Dawson’s Creek, “Promicide”



Sex and the City, “The Post-It Always Sticks Twice”



There are so many thing wrong with this breakup, I hardly know where to start. First of all, I don’t need to tell you that any non face-to-face breakups is wrong, but breaking up on a post-it is just a slap in the face. But the worst part of it all, that Carrie doesn’t mention in the clip above, is that Berger came over the night before, acted apologetic (even brought her flowers), had sex with her and then left her in the middle of the night.

Friends, “The One Where Ross and Rachel Take a Break”



Ross and Rachel taught us that there’s no such thing as “taking a break.” If you’re going to end things, then both parties need to make sure that they’re on the same page. We also learned that once you say something, there’s no turning back so don’t put it into the universe unless you’re ready for the consequences. If Rachel didn’t want Ross to sleep with someone up, then the word “break” should never have come out of her mouth.

Beverly Hills 90210, “Rebel With a Cause”



Breakups are hard enough without third or, in this case, fourth party involvement, especially when the other woman is the girl’s supposed best friend. Brenda and Dylan had one of the rockiest TV relationships of the 90s, but things really came to a head when Dylan cheated on Brenda with Kelly during season 3. The major lesson: cheating always results in a messy breakup.

The O.C., “The Dawn Patrol”



Seth and Summer were probably my favorite couple on TV for a very long time well, at least for the two seasons that The O.C. was actually good. The most heartbreaking thing about this particular breakup is the fact that neither of them really wanted to end things, making it that much more devastating. Seth thought he was helping Summer by letting her go to Brown, but he was really causing her more pain. The ultimate lesson: you may think you’re doing the right thing, but when it comes to love, there’s no such thing.