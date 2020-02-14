Non-Cheesy Books That Will Help You Get Through a Rough Breakup

Scroll To See More Images

Breakups are a universal part of life—but that doesn’t mean they’re not absolutely excruciating to live through. I’ve often found myself taking drastic measures to distract myself from the inevitable, but incessant pain—I”ve been known to go in to see my colorist for some super-bright “breakup blonde” highlights without thoroughly thinking them through, or there was the time I ever-dramatically titled a Spotify playlist compiled for my ex-boyfriend “Homepage to Heartbreak: A Retrospective.” Unfortunately, while the age-old adage that “time heals all,” is 100 percent true when it comes to dealing with a breakup when you’re the middle of a gut-wrenching split from a romantic partner, it certainly doesn’t feel like the wounds will ever heal.

Aside from keeping busy and surrounding yourself with friends and family for support (…and trying your very hardest to avoid isolating with a pint of ice cream and a bottle of Pinot), reading a book about heartbreak, love or relationships, in general, can be a great way to expedite the healing process. Of course, there’s likely going to be some tears as you read your way through recovery, but these advice-focused books offer a constructive way to gain further insight into your patterns, and maybe even teach you a thing or two that will help you in your next relationship.

1. Getting Past Your Breakup

Susan Elliot’s post-breakup books include tools, programs and behavioral techniques to help you get through grief and improve your life in the process. She outlines the benefits of total non-contact after a split, and advises on what to do when you simply cannot stop checking their Instagram or waiting longingly for a text.

2. The Breakup Bible: The Smart Woman's Guide to Healing from a Breakup or Divorce

In this book, psychotherapist and breakup expert Rachel Sussman outlines the best ways and secrets on how to heal after the loss of a relationship. Using examples from multiple counseling sessions throughout her practice, Sussman explains her 3-step process to recover: Healing, Understanding, and Transformation.

3. It's Called a Breakup Because It's Broken: The Smart Girl's Break-Up Buddy

In this comedic approach to post-breakup advice, authors (and husband and wife) Amira and Greg Behrendt use humor and brevity (along with a dash of tough love) to outline how to heal the wounds from a heartbreaking split, including embarking on a “he-tox.”