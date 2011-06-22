Breaking: Women Care More About Their Jobs Than Men Do

When you consider that a woman still makes 77 cents for every dollar a man makes, it’s pretty ironic that we take our jobs so much more seriously than they do. Well, at least according to new research from the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. Commenting specifically on women in political power positions, Center director Debbie Walsh says,

The shorthand of it is that women run for office to do something, and men run for office to be somebody. Women run because there is some public issue that they care about, some change they want to make, some issue that is a priority for them, and men tend to run for office because they see this as a career path

So women are less selfish and care more about important issues I wouldn’t exactly call this groundbreaking information. When you think about the number of powerful men who’ve been caught cheating lately, then the research makes perfect sense.

Michigan Republican Representative Candice Miller agrees, saying, “Im telling you, every time one of these sex scandals goes, we just look at each other, like, What is it with these guys? Dont they think theyre going to get caught?” And the truth is, they probably don’t. It’s a pretty common belief that powerful men take on a sort of “I’m invincible” mentality. But if we’ve learned anything in the past couple of years, it’s that it always catches up to you in the end.

Jennifer Lawless, director of the Women and Politics Institute at American University, adds: “Once in positions of power, women feel more pressure to work hard and be more rigorous in how they tackle business.” Knowing all of this, why is it that women are still so underrepresented in power positions? Evidently, we work harder, care more and take our jobs more seriously. If only we got more chances to prove it.