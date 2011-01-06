Breaking: What 80% Of Women Would Give Up Sex For

Photo: Michael Caulfield, Getty Images for PCA
Mens Wearhouse got all technical and did their first inaugural Well-Dressed Men Survey and the results are staggering (is the sarcasm translating, no?). WWD reports, “well-dressed men are seen as sexier, smarter and more successful.” No!
Get the facts:
- 91 percent of Americans think a good dresser can appear more physically attractive than he actually is (way to be blind, Americans).
- 64 percent of those in the US who took this survey (probably those who had to rent a tux for a wedding) believe women are more likely to marry a well-dressed man than a schlub (duh).
- 75 percent think well-dressed men are more successful at work.
- 22 percent of men think they could earn more money if they learned to dress better (those same 22% of men are also extraordinarily lazy).
- 78 percent of women say it’s super hot for a man to dress well. (Like, as opposed to what, a hobo?)
- 85 percent think a man who dresses well is sexier than one with a lot of money. (But um, in order to dress well, you need money, so this is nil.)
- 63 percent of chicks like a man in a suit rather than a man in uniform (sorry, those dying for our country, you’re not nearly as hot as a Wall Street d-bag).
- 80 percent of women said they would give up something like sex or their cell phones for a year in order to get a dude who dresses better. (No sex but you get a guy in Armani, are these the same women on that show Girls Who Like Boys Who Like Boys.)
In other news, men prefer women without clothes.