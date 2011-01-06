Breaking: What 80% Of Women Would Give Up Sex For

Photo: Michael Caulfield, Getty Images for PCA

Mens Wearhouse got all technical and did their first inaugural Well-Dressed Men Survey and the results are staggering (is the sarcasm translating, no?). WWD reports, “well-dressed men are seen as sexier, smarter and more successful.” No!

Get the facts:

91 percent of Americans think a good dresser can appear more physically attractive than he actually is (way to be blind, Americans).

64 percent of those in the US who took this survey (probably those who had to rent a tux for a wedding) believe women are more likely to marry a well-dressed man than a schlub (duh).

75 percent think well-dressed men are more successful at work.

22 percent of men think they could earn more money if they learned to dress better (those same 22% of men are also extraordinarily lazy).

78 percent of women say it’s super hot for a man to dress well. (Like, as opposed to what, a hobo?)

85 percent think a man who dresses well is sexier than one with a lot of money. (But um, in order to dress well, you need money, so this is nil.)

63 percent of chicks like a man in a suit rather than a man in uniform (sorry, those dying for our country, you’re not nearly as hot as a Wall Street d-bag).

80 percent of women said they would give up something like sex or their cell phones for a year in order to get a dude who dresses better. (No sex but you get a guy in Armani, are these the same women on that show Girls Who Like Boys Who Like Boys.)

In other news, men prefer women without clothes.