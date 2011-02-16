Breaking Up is Hard To Do, Especially if You’re Lindsay Lohan

After <a href=" https://people.com/people/article/0,,20285661,00.html ” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>people.com reported this week that Lindsay Lohan riding the crazy train is the reason that Samantha Ronson finally broke it off with her for the last time (the official headline read: <a href=" https://people.com/people/article/0,,20285661,00.html ” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>‘Maniac’ Behavior Leads to Final Lohan-Ronson Split), we came across these photos of Lindsay at Samantha’s place yesterday. Switching her usual skinny-at-the-ankle leggings for some flared ones, Lindsay looked pretty happy as she left Sam’s place. Could they be reconciling yet again? Talk about a roller coaster relationship. Being in an LTR in general is hard enough (especially the on-and-off kind), so having it chronicled in the public eye makes it infinitely worse.