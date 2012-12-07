Breaking: StyleCaster Cover Girl Shenae Grimes is Engaged to Model Boyfriend Josh Beech

A huge congratulations to “90210” star Shenae Grimes, who just announced on Twitter that she’s engaged to model boyfriend Josh Beech. Back in September, we shot an editorial featuring the budding style star, and she was more than happy to open up about her relationship—and how she and Beech dress alike.

“I think we appreciate each other’s style. I think I dress how he would if he were a chick, and he dresses how I would if I were a dude — if that makes any sense! I’ve always said I dress like the kind of guy I would want to date someday. We dress kind of similarly. We’re definitely kind of the male and female grungy versions of each other,” she said.

The couple began dating earlier this year, and it will be the first marriage for both of them. Considering Grimes’ preference of edgy and chic designers like Helmut Lang, we can’t wait to see what she walks down the aisle in.

Related: She’s a Lady: Shenae Grimes Grows Up