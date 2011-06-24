Breaking Stereotypes: Men Are Quicker to Drop the L Bomb

A couple of months ago I was chatting with a friend of mine about her new boyfriend, who she was and still is so blatantly madly in love with. The difference between then and now is that back then she refused to even utter those three little words and just tell him, “I love you.”

I couldn’t understand why she was waiting to tell him something she so obviously felt, but every time I asked, she’d just say, “I’m waiting for him to say it first.” And sure enough, a few weeks later, he professed his love. Granted, it was at 1 AM at a dive bar on the upper east side, but that doesn’t make it any less special.

To be honest, I was a little surprised that he was the first to break, being that most of the guys I know would never say “I love you” first… or so I thought. A new study in the journal of Personality and Social Psychology is changing everything I ever thought I knew about boys. On average, men considered saying “I love you” 42 days before women did.

Not only do they say “I love you” first in relationships, they’re also happier than women when they hear it, especially if it’s right before sex. I mean, that one makes a lot of sense what wouldn’t make guys happy right before sex?

The lesson here is pretty life changing. If you think your boyfriend is about to go running for the hills when hears the L bomb, thnk again. He has probably been plotting how to say it to you for months.