Breaking: Rachel Zoe Discovered Anti-Aging Miracle (VIDEO)

The miracle of life that is… The Zoe looks like she lost about ten years since she took on a fetus. Beyond your standard, run of the mill prego glow, Rachel Zoe has full on filled out, proving a couple of well-placed lbs. might just be what every girl needs to fight the death grasp that is aging.

ELLE did a video with the happy couple who everyone feels like they know intimately after two seasons of The Rachel Zoe Project. Rodge is sporting a new beard and you get a little peak of the stylist’s pregnant belly. It’s actually very sweet and charming and makes you maybe, someday want to procreate.