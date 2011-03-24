Breaking News: Not All Flat-Chested Women Want Big Boobs!

In full disclosure, I was one of those 14-year-old girls who would occasionally stuff their bras. TMI? Ok, maybe that was a bit of an overshare, but we’ve all come a long way since then. Part of me would love to go back in time and tell my adolescent self that boobs just aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, and sometimes a flatter chest is actually a blessing.

Think about it as someone with a fairly modest chest, there are a lot less wardrobe restrictions, there’s less to factor in when bra shopping and I don’t have to deal with issues like skeezy men staring at my boobs all day. And thanks to celebs like Keira Knightley and Sienna Miller, smaller tatas have become far more acceptable than they once were even fashionable, if you will…

I know you’re probably wondering what brought on this boob rant in the first place. Well, I recently came across a very interesting 2008 study that found “one in three British men think a womans big assets are too much to handle, while 22 per cent won’t even consider dating anyone with larger breasts.” I don’t know about you, but these results are pretty shocking, so I decided to get some of my female friends in on the discussion. After taking a pretty informal email poll, an overwhelming number of my girlfriends agreed with me: they would rather be flat-chested than have big boobs.

That being said, I took it upon myself to do a little shopping roundup for my itty bitty sisters out there. Click through to see what the wonderful world of small bras has in store for you.

