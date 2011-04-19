Breaking News: Miranda Kerr Looks Hot Post-Baby In A Bikini

Following in the footsteps of fellow Victoria’s Secret Angels who have recently given birth but you’d never be able to tellGisele, Alessandra, AdrianaMiranda Kerr is back in action, and in a bikini. People Magazine caught the supermodel on a Victoria’s Secret photo shoot in Malibu over the weekend, andshockershe looks super hot in a swimsuit. She and her hubby Orlando Bloom welcomed their son Flynn on January 6that’s only three months ago, folksand she’s already rocking some amazing abs, as well as giving Gisele’s Spring 2011 V photoshoot a run for its money. No, none of this is surprising, but it still doesn’t seem fair, right?

