Breaking News: Men Have More Than Just Sex On the Brain

They think about food and sleep too.Unlike a man’s brain, trying to understand the thought processes of a female is damn near impossible, and I’ll be the first to admit it. But lucky for us, men are much easier to crack, especially when there are three main things that take up most of their thoughts: sex, food and sleep.

According to a Ohio State University, Mansfield study, men thought about sex slightly more than once each waking hour, but men paid no greater attention to sex than they did food and sleep. 163 college women and 120 college men werre asked to carry around small golf-stroke tally counters. 60 percent of the students were told to click the counter whenever they thought about sex, while the rest were told to click when they thought about food and sleep.

Another surprising result researchers found is that women thought about sex much more than expected. While college-age men thought about sex an average of 18 times a day, college-age women thought about it about 10 times a day. And this number could be higher, but finidngs suggest that women are more influenced by social desirability concerns than men. So, the women who indicatd that they care about what people think about them were more careful about admitting to thinking about sex as often as they actually did.

What does this mean for us? Well, it’s a widely held belief that men think about sex every seven seconds. But with this new information, we [women] get even more insight into how the male mind works, meaning we may have the upper hand. Sorry boys!

Think about it how many times in a lifetime do you think guys utter the words, “I’ll never understand how girls work?” Sure, there are times when guys can be the most confusing creatures on earth, but at the end of the day, we still have the control advantage. Feed him, burp him, give him some lovin’ and put him to sleep looks like we’ve got you all figured out fellas.