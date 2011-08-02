Breaking News: Kate Moss is Super Boring

When it came to Kate Moss‘ wedding, everyone (us included) filled their heads with big ideas about how debaucherous “Mosstock” would be: a three-day bender complete with models, rock stars, ample booze and minimal photographic evidence. While we all seem to have Kate’s hard-partying ways cemented in our brains, it turns out that all of the fast livin’ we imagine from the supermodel is far from her reality.

According to the Telegraph (it’s a slow news day, folks), Kate’s bestie Sadie Frost insists that they still have plenty of fun, albeit in a much more “grown up” manner. Instead of getting wasted on Saturday nights, Kate plays with her 8-year-old daughter, Lila Grace. Sadie said, “On Saturdays, we cook lunch for our kids and hang out in the garden. I had a great time on Saturday night playing bingo at home with the children.”

While this all sounds very exciting, we don’t think that Kate the Great will be able to resist the lure of her hubby’s tour bus and backstage antics for long.

Photo: Ellen Von Unwerth