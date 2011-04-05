Breaking News: Gisele Is A Major Diva

I’ll admitI’m constantly writing stories about how gorgeous and perfect and breathtaking Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen is, and while I honestly do think those things (those abs!), it seems that those who work with her on a regular basis don’t share quite the same opinion.

Brooklyn-based costume designer Ted Southern is the lucky man who creates the wings for Victoria’s Secret Angels, and he told the New York Post that Gisele is not the easiestor friendliestgirl to work with. “She’s really tough. She’s always screaming, ‘What the f–k is this,'” he revealed.

Not all of the models cop such a diva attitude, however, and Southern says that his favorite Angel to outfit is Heidi Klumhe even helps to design her famous Halloween costumes. “Heidi is by far the best and easiest model to work with,” he said. “She’s so animated and fun to be around. She’s friendly to everyone.”

It was definitely naive of me to assume that all of the Victoria’s Secret Angels are as kind and bubbly as they look and sound in interviews, but this news certainly shattered my picture-perfect image of the supermodeleven though she’s said some bizarre things to the press in the past. Are you at all surprised by Southern’s revelation, or has Gisele always given you diva vibes?

Photo: Mark Mainz, Getty Images