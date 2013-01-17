Breaking: Michelle Obama Got Bangs!

We’re happy to report that the subject of today’s “she got bangs!!!!” freak-out is none other than the First Lady herself, Michelle Obama.

Perhaps FLOTUS wanted to shake things up on her birthday—she turns 49 today—or maybe she wanted to gauge the public’s reaction before debuting the new ‘do at next Monday’s inauguration, but either way, we think the straight-across fringe perfectly compliments her also-new shaggy cut, making her look chic, fabulous, and not at all like Joan Jett (which was one StyleCaster editor’s initial reaction. Yes, really).

This image was posted to Michelle’s official First Lady Twitter account today, and will no doubt cause an international frenzy in a matter of hours.