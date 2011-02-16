StyleCaster
BREAKING: Michael Jackson Dies

BREAKING: Michael Jackson Dies

UPDATE: So I guess this is our gig. TMZ now reports that Michael Jackson has gone to the great big Neverland in the sky. Fans everywhere: Noooooooooooooooooooooo!

The website reports Jackson, 50, went into cardiac arrest and was dead when paramedics arrived at the scene. He is survived by three children: Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr., Paris Michael Katherine Jackson, and Prince “Blanket” Michael Jackson II.

For continuing coverage, check in with TMZ.

Meanwhile, you’ll find us practicing our Thriller dance tribute.

