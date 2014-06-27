Breaking: Karlie Kloss Has Dyed Her Hair Blonde

Breaking news—everyone’s favorite model slash cookie chef slash sunglass designer Karlie Kloss is now a blonde. At the opening of an art exhibition for Ximena Garrido-Lecca in Peru yesterday, Kloss posted a picture of herself on Instagram confirming in the caption that she had in fact dyed her hair saying: “Ps….notice anything different with my hair?” and then later posting a photo of herself when she was little girl with the caption: “#tbt to the last time I was a blonde.”

The confirmation is crucial here considering Kim Kardashian sent the Twittersphere into overdrive this week after it seemed like she had dyed her hair blonde, but then later admitted it was just a really, really good wig.

Back to Kloss’ new hairdo, Allure was quick to point out that this new hair shade of hers only makes her look that much more like her new BFF Taylor Swift, which is pretty hard to argue with. Since they started hanging out early this year, the pair has started to dress alike, and now with the similar hair they are closer to looking like twins than ever.

No word on if Kloss went blonde for any particular reason, but she looks great, per usual. And by the looks of her Instagram photo (pictured above) blondes really do have more fun.