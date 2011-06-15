Breaking: Eddie Borgo for J.Crew Launches!

Head over for your morning dose of J.Crew tomorrow and you’ll get a little high fashion surprise in the way of Eddie Borgo’s collection for J.Crew. The jeweler synonymous with a gothic vibe for the fashion chick and ads that feature girls known for street style photos and their work behind the scenes at photo shoots (think: Kate Lanphear and Giovanna Battaglia) took to the beloved mass retailer to celebrate his nomination for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund prize. Borgo was a runner up, but I adhere to the adage that it’s an honor and amazing publicity just to be nominated.

The six piece limited edition line is exclusive to J.Crew, follows on the heels of Prabal Gurung’s recent collab and features some signature studs and leather with little surprises in the way of a pretty bow and some pearls toughened up a bit of course. Click through for the offerings.