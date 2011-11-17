Breaking: Demi Moore To Divorce Ashton Kutcher

While rumors of Ashton Kutcher‘s infidelity have been extensive tabloid fodder in recent months, nothing had been confirmed, and it seemed like they were working on their marriage. Alas, Demi Moore has filed for divorce from him today.

In her statement to the AP, she stated, “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have decided to end my six-year marriage to Ashton. As a woman, a mother and a wife there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life. This is a trying time for me and my family, and so I would ask for the same compassion and privacy that you would give to anyone going through a similar situation.”

This may not be shocking, but it is still very unfortunate news for a couple who once seemed to triumph over a lot of the issues that tend to plague Hollywood marriages. We wish them both the best in this difficult time, and will keep you all updated as new details emerge. Also, as I’m sure you’re all wondering — what do you think Demi will do about her Twitter handle (@mrskutcher)? Sigh…