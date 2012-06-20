Brace Yourselves: The “Breaking Dawn Part 2” Trailer Is Here

Last week, we had the privilege of getting a first look at Bella Swan and Edward Cullen‘s lovechild Renesmee (okay, so we saw a little bit of her face), and now, the official trailer for Breaking Dawn Part 2 is finally here — and despite our occasional skepticism about the Twilight franchise, it actually looks pretty epic.

The trailer promises an action-packed final flick, as war between the Cullens and the Volturi is looming. Also, it’s a treat to see Kristen Stewart finally settling into her life as a vampire. “After 18 years of being utterly ordinary, I finally found I could shine. I was born to be a vampire,” she proclaims in the trailer. Naturally, Edward creepily responds with, “You’re so beautiful. We’re the same temperature now.”

Well, what are you waiting for? Watch the trailer below for yourself!