‘Breaking Dawn: Part 2’ Trailer To Premiere During ‘The Hunger Games’

For those of you who will be protectively clutching your midnight premiere tickets to The Hunger Games in the wee hours of March 23, there’s more to come than just the most anticipated movie of the season. Before you start screaming out for Peeta and Katnis, you’ll be shouting for Edward and Bella.

Summit Entertainment is satisfying all of its Twilight and Hunger Games fans by premiering a teaser trailer for Breaking Dawn: Part 2 as a preview before its sci-fi counterpart comes onto the big screen. We can already here the crowd going wild.

Though the last installment of The Twilight Saga movies isn’t set to come out until November, it seems that the production company is listening to what its fans want. The Hunger Games are being named as the new Twilight by some, but the series may never overpower the books-turned-films that sparked the sudden uprising of the sci-fi/alternate universe genre.

Are you excited for this two-for-one special? We sure are! But do you think this teaser will anger those who are only at the movies for The Hunger Games or only make everyone want more before November comes? Leave a comment below!

Photo Credit: Twilightsaga.wikia.com