Breakfast Salads Are a Thing, and Yes, You Should Be Eating Them

Eating a healthy breakfast is kind of like working out first thing in the morning—it sets you on the right track and paves the way for healthier choices throughout the day… or at least yields less guilt when you eat that candy bar at 3 p.m.
I know what you’re thinking: Salad for breakfast sounds weird, right? Let me convince you otherwise. First, what exactly is a breakfast salad? A breakfast salad is pretty similar to the salad you would make for lunch, except it’s packed with more goodies. Sometimes they can be loaded with more untraditional salad ingredients, like smoked trout and blood oranges. Breakfast salads are less about the lettuce and more about healthy, nutrient-dense toppings that will kick-start your day in a delicious way.
To get you started on your new salad-for-breakfast lifestyle, we rounded up eight delicious, fresh salad recipes perfect for busy weekday mornings.
Breakfast Salad With Feta & Egg
Sprouted Kitchen
Savory Yogurt Bowl With Cucumbers & Melon
Who said salad has to have lettuce? Top your morning yogurt with fresh cucumber, melon and spiced warm chickpeas for a light yet filling breakfast.
Green Kitchen Stories
Brown Rice Kale Salad
Use up last night's brown rice in this healthy and filling salad. Pepitas and sesame seeds add a crunch to this bowl of greens.
Well And Full
Citrus Farmers Market Salad
This fresh and light salad is loaded with fresh cara cara oranges, blood oranges and grapefruit and drizzled with a simple lemon-shallot vinaigrette to bring the citrus flavor full circle.
What's Gaby Cooking
Avocado Citrus Crunch Salad With Oat Croutons
This salad will become your new favorite breakfast — fresh citrus, avocado slices and savory oat clusters drizzled with a tangy buttermilk dressing.
Persimmon & Pear Salad With Spicy Pecans & Blue Cheese
Sweet persimmon and crisp pear are balanced out by salty, creamy blue cheese and spicy nuts in this winning fruit salad from Alison Roman's cookbook, Dining In.
The Traders Table
Smoked Salmon & Avocado Salad
Season With Spice