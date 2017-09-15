StyleCaster
15 Breakfast Bowls to Fuel You up on Weekday Mornings

15 Breakfast Bowls to Fuel You up on Weekday Mornings

Breakfast bowls
Photo: Minimalist Baker

Look guys, it’s a universally understood truth (I think?) that everything food-related is just plain better in a bowl. Not only are bowls conducive to laziness (score), but somehow they make even the most random combo of ingredients look like and taste like they belong together. And when you’re getting ready to rush out the door in the morning, that’s a beautiful thing.

If you to are of the camp that believes the right (or wrong) breakfast can set the tone for your whole day, you’re definitely going to want to get in on these 15 filling, delicious, good-for-you breakfast bowls. From oatmeal and quinoa to smoothies and fruit, there are sweet and savory, hot and cold options for every kind of breakfast personality.

Originally published September 2016. Updated September 2017.

Savory Oatmeal Breakfast Bowls
Root + Revel

Berry Banana Smoothie Bowl
Two Peas and Their Pod

Dark Chocolate Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
Minimalist Baker

Savory Pesto Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
Simply Quinoa

Peach Pie Smoothie Bowl
Spoonful of Flavor

Energizing Green Smoothie Bowl
The Glowing Fridge

Blueberry Breakfast Quinoa
Damn Delicious

Blueberry Smoothie Bowl with Raspberries and Bananas
Simple Vegan Blog

Superfood Breakfast Smoothie
The Glowing Fridge

Berry Almond Smoothie Bowl
Bests and Bites

Yogurt Breakfast Bowl
A Zesty Bite

Superfood Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
The Wheatless Kitchen

Strawberry Oatmeal Smoothie Bowl
Marla Meridith

Breakfast Smoothie Bowl Chia
The View from Great Island

Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
Where Home Starts

