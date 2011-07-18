Break The Habit! 5 Ways a Boy Can Act Like a Drug

“I’m all strung up, my heart is fried, I just cant get you off my mind. Because your love, your love, your love, is my drug.” I never thought that a Ke$ha song could ever be the catalyst for an article, but the girl speaks the truth when it comes to dating and boys. Boys, like many drugs, are a vice that can become very difficult to break for some women. They can bring you down, but they can also make you feel like you’re on an incredible high.

It isn’t until you take a step back from the situation that you really realize how emotionally destructive you’ve been. If you’re one of the many women who constantly find themselves being drawn to these drug-like boys, then there’s a good chance you need to change up your routine and start looking for a different type of guy, one that doesn’t constantly bring you down. Still unconvinced of the addictive similarities? Well, here are 5 ways boys are just like drugs.

1. Your friends and family are usually left picking up the pieces

Every time you go back for more emotional punishment, you put your loved ones through emotional hell. It’s only a matter of time before they start thinking you’re crazy. After all, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. It’s a vicious cycle – You always end up hurt and your family and friends always end up nurturing you back to some semblance of proper mental health… until the next time you do it again.

2. You spend an excessive amount of time thinking about him

Nothing and no one should ever have you this preoccupied, but you can’t help but let him creep into your every thought. You hate that you’re totally consumed by something you know is so bad for you, but you still can’t manage to go a full day without thinking about him.

3. You use him as an escape, so you don’t have to deal with deeper emotional issues

Like drugs, boys can be used to escape a bigger, underlying problem in your life. You refuse to face reality, so you use him to deal with other troubles and worries. Even if he helps you forget your problems for a little while, the fact of the matter is that it’s only a temporary escape, one that usually ends with you feeling even worse than before.

4. You find yourself making bad rationalizations every time you go back for more

Your smart, clear-minded side goes out the window when it comes to him. You know right from wrong, you know your decisions have consequences and you know you’ll probably end up feeling horrible about yourself after the fact, but for some reason you still rationalize that you’re doing the right thing in the moment. Logic ceases to exist when he comes around.

5. Five steps forward, Ten steps back

It’s like you’re just unable to shake the habit. Every time you think you’re officially over him, you somehow end up right where you started, and the cycle begins again. In your mind, you’ve moved on and you’re ready for bigger and better things, but all it takes is one, small trigger for you to go running back.