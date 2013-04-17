Bravo’s Andy Cohen To Host the CFDA Awards

Bravo’s Andy Cohen—the man we have to thank for the Pinot Grigio-swilling and Louis Vuitton-toting ladies of “The Real Housewives” franchise—has just scored a pretty major gig: The host of this year’s CFDA Awards.

While the Council of Fashion Designers of America honors the best of the best of fashion at the awards ceremony (the Oscars of the industry, according to some), the host isn’t customarily fashion person. Last year, it was “SNL” funnyman Seth Meyers, and the year prior, it was Cohen’s good friend Anderson Cooper.

“Andy Cohen is a friend of the fashion industry and we are thrilled to have him host the 2013 CFDA Fashion Awards,” designer and CFDA president Diane von Furstenberg stated in a release. He’s a friend indeed, as he counts industry favorites like von Furstenberg and Sarah Jessica Parker as his closest pals.

Considering the pitch-perfect job he does on his late night talk show “Watch What Happens Live,” we’re sure he’ll be a hit come June 3 when the event is held at Lincoln Center.

In the meantime, we can’t help but think this is merely one step on Cohen’s trajectory to the top. Perhaps a more high profile late-night show is in his future.

