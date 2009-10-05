StyleCaster
Share

Bravo Real Housewives of Atlanta: Ex-Fiance Dies in Fight

What's hot
StyleCaster

Bravo Real Housewives of Atlanta: Ex-Fiance Dies in Fight

Jessica
by

Real Housewives of Atlanta newest supporting character, Ashley “A.J.” Jewell the ex-fiance of Kandi Burruss, was killed late Friday, October 2 outside of a strip club.

Burruss and Jewell ended their engagement earlier this year, but Burruss was still devastated.

Fredrick Richardson was arrested Saturday and charged with voluntary manslaughter in Jewell’s death, which was caused by a severe head injury.

The funeral took place on October 3. Bravo released a statement saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kandi and A.J.’s family during this tragic time.”

[Forbes.com]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share