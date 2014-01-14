‘Online Dating Rituals Of The American Male’ Is Probably Going To Be Our New Reality TV Obsession

Well, this one’s clearly going on our DVR list: Bravo’s newest dating show is a twist on the tired old trope of trying to find love online. Rather than follow a bunch of women looking to find the loves of their lives, “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male” chronicles the love lives of a bunch of guys as they look for love (or lust) online.

Judging from the below preview clip, the show—which premieres March 9 at 10 p.m.—is probably going to be just as cliché as you might think, jam-packed with reality-friendly “oh no he didn’t!” types of comments (“If she’s a brunette, the best she can be is an eight,” says one bonehead.)

Each episode will follow two men as they search for a woman online, meet her in person, and then choose to pursue—or not pursue—something more. We’ll definitely be watching, will you? Let us know in the comments below!