Bravo’s ‘Fashion Queens’ Pick the Oscars Best and Worst Dressed

If you’re an avid Bravo fan, you’re already familiar with Derek J and Miss Lawrence, two of the three hosts of the network’s late-night chat show “Fashion Queens.”

If you’re not clued in, these two—both of whom made several appearances on The Real Housewives of Atlanta—put their own unique spin on critiquing celebrity style, and the results are downright laugh-out-loud funny—and almost always spot on.

In honor of the 2015 Academy Awards, we tapped Derek and Miss Lawrence to each chose their top five best-dressed celebrities, and—of course—their five worst-dressed.

Let us know if you agree with their picks in the gallery above