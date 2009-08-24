Bravo to Bradley

Ivy League-educated, French-speaking, classical bass-playing, and dog-loving, Bradley Cooper has conquered a variety of smart, quirky television; perky, satiric film; and even Broadway, in the past decade. His expansive range, honest talent, and real working-actor’s resume (not an easy studio contractual one) have finally landed him right on the threshold of Hollywood A-Lister-dom. Let’s hang with Mr. Cooper and take a trip down his career path; from Carrie Bradshaw’s lust object to a hungover bachelor.

Cooper’s first big acting gig happened to be on the first season of Sex and the City, which was an enormous breakthrough for him. As Carrie’s single-episode-love-interest, Cooper impressed the show’s creator, Darren Star, so much that he later cast the actor as Jack Bourdain in Star’s Kitchen Confidential.

Brad managed to nail the role of a preppy, gay camp counselor in Wet Hot American Summer, the first of a few contoversial roles he would accept.”As long as the story’s interesting, I’ll do anything,” Cooper said.

When cast as Will Tiplin, Jennifer Garner’s love interest on Alias, Cooper finally relocated to Los Angeles. The move from New York to L.A. poised Cooper for more and more film and television opportunities like Jack and Bobby.

His snarky role as Zachary Lodge in Wedding Crashers was Cooper’s biggest commercial success and best-known role at the time, holding his own in an all-star cast, including comic heavyweights Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson.

The little blockbuster that could: The Hangover. As the “alpha-male cool guy,” Cooper proved his charismatic comic ability, leading man magnetism, and ultimate bankability. Ladies and gentlemen, Bradley Cooper is a movie star.