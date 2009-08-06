The Brat Pack, Then and Now

Before there were Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton, a notable crew of teen mischief-makers ruled Hollywood, and they were known as The Brat Pack. Made up of filmmaker John Hughes‘ darlings and badasses, actors like Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, and of course, Molly Ringwald, churned out feel-good high school movies, one after another, while maintaining a dedicated party schedule. Check out their most notable film moments, and what they’re up to now.

Molly Ringwald:

Best known for playing the average redhead in movies like Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club, Ringwald ruled the screen with her freckles and unusual lipgloss applying talents. Ringwald now is the proud parent of newborn twins, and appears in the TV show, “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.”

Emilio Estevez:

Emilio Estevez, who played a lovesick twentysomething in St. Elmo’s Fire, was the good-looking token jock in Hughes’ films. Estevez now, after a succesful stint in the Mighty Ducks movies, has appeared in brother Martin Sheen’s Two and a Half Men.

Anthony Michael Hall:

Anthony Michael Hall was cast as the ever-lovable nerd in, oh, every John Hughes film. He tried to make up for his geek characters by getting publically drunk and causing lots of Hollywood mayhem. Hall now appears in USA’s The Dead Zone, and is, well….not quite as dorky as he used to be.

Rob Lowe:

Rob Lowe was the heartbreakingly beautiful rock star in St. Elmo’s Fire, who made guys wearing earrings seem kind of cool. Lowe is still very, very attractive, with those pool-blue eyes, and now stars in the family drama Brothers & Sisters.

Andrew McCarthy:

Andrew McCarthy was the guy every girl wanted to take to prom, and it was all Pretty in Pink‘s fault. Now, McCarthy jumps from TV show to TV show, with an episode of Gossip Girl under his belt, and a recurring role as a billionnaire in the cancelled Lipstick Jungle.

Ally Sheedy:

Ally Sheedy was the quirky-edging-on-creepy girl in The Breakfast Club who had a penchant for faux-fur ski jackets, and eating creatively-made sandwiches. Sheedy has since had a recurring role on CSI, and is a proud mom of an undoubtedly well-adjusted teen.

Judd Nelson:

Judd Nelson was the reason many young girls were put in Catholic school at a young age; from the sexy bad boy in The Breakfast Club, to the charismatic cheater in St. Elmo’s Fire, Nelson made every girl want to be the “girl who made him change.” Now, Nelson is set to be in The Boondock Saints sequel, and once played the voice of the infamous John Bender in an episode of Family Guy.

Demi Moore:

Demi Moore was the timeless troubled beauty in St. Elmo’s Fire, and was rumored to have dated most of The Brat Pack at one time or another. She has since, obviously, had quite a full film career in Striptease, G.I. Jane, and is now married to Ashton Kutcher with three girls. She also looks better now than she did then. Go, figure.