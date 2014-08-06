20 Cool Bras to Show Off Under a White Tee

Throwing on a white T-shirt might seem effortless, but close attention must be paid to the undergarments you choose to wear with it. In the past, choosing a bra that’s even remotely visible was seriously frowned upon (and considered less than chic), but things have taken a turn and it’s now possible—and acceptable—to show off your bra in a pointedly stylish way.

With so many amazing bras on the market today, it’s a downright shame to hide them underneath your clothes, so why not use the last days of summer to experiment with ways to expose a cute bra under a thin tee, tank, or blouse?

Obviously, there’s a fine line between pulling off this trend with panache, as opposed to simply looking, well, a bit trashy. You do not—we repeat do not—want to test it out at the office, at your boyfriend’s parents house, or any other time where people might not be clued into the fact that the kids are showing their bras these days. Instead, save it for summer brunch with friends, a night on the town, or just lazing around during the weekend.

We’re gathered 20 of the coolest bras that you can absolutely show off under your white tee this summer. From strappy pieces to crazy patterns, click through and start shopping now!