Branzino Fish: Roasted in Salt Recipe

Being a lover of fashion and food, you are probably like Carrie Bradshaw, storing sweaters in your stove, and wouldn’t know the first thing about cooking fish. Instead, its off to ESCA, for a perfectly prepared whole Mediterranean sea bass for two, cooked in a sea salt crust, for a price tag of $64. However, its getting colder, and your going to need to hang up all of your warmest sweaters, freeing up some oven space. Here’s a great recipe, that’s easy, delicious, and a lot less costly to fill your craving for Branzino.

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 3-pound box coarse kosher salt

5 large egg whites

1 to 1 1/2-pound whole branzino

8 fresh parsley sprigs

2 fresh thyme sprigs

1 lemon

3 cups arugula

For extra flavor, mix up some salsa verde:

1 lemon

1/4 cup finely diced celery

1/4 cup finely diced cucumber

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons drained small capers

2 tablespoons sliced pitted brine-cured green olives (try picholine)

Directions:

First preheat the oven to 400°F. Gently stir the salt and 5 eggs into a large bowl. Press a layer of salt mixture onto large rimmed baking sheet. Stuff the whole fish with herbs and sliced lemon. Place fish on the salt mixture on a baking sheet. Pack the remaining salt mixture over the fish to enclose completely. Roast for 20 minutes.

While your delicious branzino is cooking, prepare your salsa verde. Using a sharp knife, peel the lemon, slice and mix with the rest of the salsa verde ingredients, and dress your fish for a delicious finish!

This recipe can be found at epicurious.com.