Brangelina’s Love: Nothing Fake, You Can Feel It

We heard a report that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seemed to enjoy each other’s company more than ever at last weekend’s Directors Guild Awards in L.A. Angelina laughed as Brad spoke to the crowd about filming Inglourious Basterds…but then it was said they avoided each other all night. Now a new report suggests that Brad and Ange are still “a loving couple,” as one witness said.

This from People.com: “They snuck in through the kitchen, held hands through the evening and laughed heartily at each other’s jokes…the pair’s affection was the real deal.”

A guest who was said to have hung around Brad and Angelina all night added, “[Their affection] was nothing you could fake. You could feel it, and you could see in their body language that it’s just a beautiful relationship. They were very sweet and tender with each other.”

This following weeks of rampant breakup rumors. that have been sounding more solid than ever. Check out Ange loving on Brad’s speech at the Directors Guild Awards to see if you think the love looks real. Indeed, we think you couldn’t fake that…not even if you were Elin Nordegren, who is accepting hubby Tiger Woods’ apology.

Contributed by Kristine Gasbarre.



