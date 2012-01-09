Brandy And Monica Reunite For ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Sequel!

Remember those endless hours spent in front of the mirror with your best friend, hairbrush in hand, singing your little adolescent hearts out to that epic Brandy and Monica track “The Boy Is Mine”?

Well here’s something for every true ’90s music fan to appreciate — the two divas recently spent some time together recording what’s said to be the follow-up track to the Grammy award winning duet that had every tween involved in a love triangle (weren’t we all — even if it was just in our heads!) in a tizzy back in 1998.

The girls took to Twitter to express their excitement (and mine) to be working together on a sequel to one of the best songs of all time.

“We Have Both Been Blessed Beyond Measure..14 years later,” Monica tweeted, while Brandy replied, “I love you so much Mo thank you!”

Rap-up.com reported Brandy and Monica were in Miami with hitmaker Rico Love working on the track, which will debut in the spring on Monica’s seventh album New Life and Brandy’s untitled project with RCA/Chameleon Records.

Get your hairbrushes ready, ladies! And check out the video below for a walk down memory lane…