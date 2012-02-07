The Brandy & Monica “The Boy Is Mine” Follow Up Is Here!

A couple of weeks ago we discovered that one of our favorite duos from the 90s — Brandy and Monica — were going for round two and jumping back into the limelight. There’s not one child who came of age during the 90s who doesn’t remember the song “The Boy Is Mine” and all of its exaggerated, teenage glory.

So here it is folks, the next stage in their lyrical feud. They reference Facebook and the tune is different, but it’s still Brandy and Monica, and we’re still suckers for a catchy, rhyming battle. So check out the new single below and let us know how you think it compares with the original in the comments section underneath!