Um, We Just Found 5 Identical Brandy Melville Dupes & None of Them Cost More Than $25

Way back when, we all went through phases when we wore one brand 24/7. There were the bright colors and bold graphics from Limited Too, the logo-covered jackets and sweats from Abercrombie & Fitch and the classic fuzzy boots from Ugg. Right now, it seems like that quintessential wear-always brand is Brandy Melville.

Maybe it’s all of the high-quality neutral options the brand offers, or maybe it’s the influence that our fav Melville-clad influencers have over us, but we just can’t quit shopping for staples from the brand. There is *one* thing about the brand that we don’t love, though: the prices.

Fortunately, it doesn’t require a wild goose chase to find dupes. Places like Amazon have basics that exude that same cool and effortless vibe that comes with some of our fav Brandy designs. Each of the five alternatives below stay under $25, and most have more inclusive size options, as well.

Gildan Men’s Fleece Zip Hooded Sweatshirt

Gildan has all the basics you could ever need and for affordable prices. The brand even has a doppelgänger for Brandy’s Christy Hoodie. It’s a no-frills zip-up jacket with an extra oversized fit. Pick up this effortless number in a few of the 19 different color offerings and opt for a larger size if you want an extra baggy ensemble.

SLLSKY Argyle Cardigan Sweater

This argyle cardigan and Brandy Melville’s Elizabeth Cotton Argyle Sweater look like identical twins, down to the pattern, colors, and fit. Put them side by side and you probably wouldn’t be able to tell the difference (we can’t).

Racoon Round Neck Striped Sweatshirt

If you asked us to design a grungy, baggy sweater, it’d look just like the Round Neck Striped Sweatshirt. Brandy’s Brianna Cotton Thick Stripe Sweater resembles it to a T, except the fabrics differ. Pair it with straight leg jeans and combat boots, and voila, you’ve turned yourself into Brandy Melville’s poster child.

Dictynna Ribbed Knit Zip-Up Cardigan

Cardigans are winter-must-haves, but why not spice things up a bit with this zip-up style. It’s chic, a little sassy and a perfect dupe for Brandy Melville’s Arden Crop Hoodie. Get yours for 20 percent off for just four more days.

MIHOLL Corduroy Shirt Jacket

Brandy carries a basic corduroy shacket that just so happens to have a look-a-like that Amazon shoppers are buying in droves. It’s super versatile and doesn’t seem like it’ll go out of style any time soon.