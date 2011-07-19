Brandy Joy Smith: Featured Expert of The Day

Today’s Featured Expert of”Ask an Expert, Be an Expert” is up-and-coming fashion editorial stylist Brandy Joy Smith.

Brandy’s most exciting recent work includes styling Grammy-winning Esperanza Spalding for Elle’s August 2011 issue and creating a variety of how-to style videos for Tyra Banks’ TypeF.com. She also writes regularly for EndlessBeauty.com, TheExaminer.com and TheYayorNay.com.

Since Brandy spends nearly every day of the week on set at photo shoots, she’s not only a style guru, but also a beauty and hair expert. Although Brandy is originally from California and currently lives in Austin, Texas, she is planning on moving to The Big Apple soon so let’s give her a big NYC welcome! Feel free to ask her anything that you are dying to have answered.

For more info on Brandy Joy Smith, check out her StyleCaster profile or follow her on Twitter at @BrandyJoy! You can also find her portfolio and blog on brandyjoysmith.com.