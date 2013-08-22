Links to Click: Brandy Performs to Empty Stadium, What Men Think of Women’s Careers, More

Here’s what made our reading list on this rainy Thursday!

1. Poor Brandy. The singer performed to 40 people—in a stadium capable of seating 90,000. [Telegraph]

2. Elle’s 2013 Power Survey has arrived. Apparently, both men and women alike are choosing to ignore the gender wage gap. [Elle]

3. Michael Jackson’s infamous sequined glove sold at auction for $350,000. But who bought it? Find out! [The Vivant]

4. Have you ever had friends get engaged who really shouldn’t be getting married? Here’s how you should react. [The Cut]

5. Ever wanted to work in the beauty industry? Six experts give their sage advice for how to break into the world of beauty. [Beauty High]

6. Lena Dunham took to her Instagram to share which fashion brand she’s currently obsessed with. And it’s not what you probably think. [Instagram]

7. If you’ve ever used your hair as an excuse not to work out, this is for you: the most gym-friendly hairstyles. [Daily Makeover]

8. Seems like Abercrombie & Fitch is in hot water again, this time with its target teen audience. [HuffPo]

MORE NEWS: Kanye West Talks to Kris Jenner About His Love for Kim