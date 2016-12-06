7 Women-Helping-Women Brands to Know and Support

If ever there was a time to support women-owned brands, it’s the present—and even better if those brands are also committed to helping other women, whether at home or abroad. After all, ’tis the season for shopping, and putting your dollars towards companies that are making an impact on something beyond their own bottom lines is one way you can do good while crossing people off your list, or just picking up a little something for yourself.
Look for independent designers that partner with charity organizations to donate a portion of proceeds to causes like combating sex trafficking or domestic violence, or those that make it their mission to employ and empower women at all levels of the supply chain (or do both!) With consumers demanding greater transparency and accountability from brands big and small, there’s never been a better time to find ones that make a difference.
Below, read up on seven fantastic brands that support women—and are owned by women, too—to consider shopping this holiday season and beyond.
Agua Bendita
Colombian power-duo Catalina Álvarez and Mariana Hinestroza launched their line of colorful swimwear in 2003, and have since built a mini-empire, tapping models like Candice Swanepoel, Izabel Goulart, and a fresh-faced Kendall Jenner (for her first-ever campaign!) and expanding to lingerie, resortwear, and activewear. The latter category they launched just this season out of a desire for clothes that would get them through their busy days as moms—from morning workouts to dropping the kids off at school to work, meetings, errands, and beyond. Through its social-responsibilty program, AB Hearts, the company employs hundreds of Colombian craftswomen, giving them the opportunity to work from home, take care of their children, and earn income for their families. "The handmade process is the essence of our brand," say the founders. "We started our first pieces doing the embroideries, cutting, drawing and doing everything by ourselves with our grandmother’s sewing machine, and as the business started to grow, we saw the need for more people helping us in the production process, and that’s where we started to hire artisans."
Their customers are confident, socially conscious, and young at heart, they say: "Age is not important for us, as long as our customers are free-spirited, adventurous and appreciate details and colors because we put our heart in our designs, and hundreds of Colombian artisans also leave their talent in our handmade pieces. At the end, our customers are also conscious of the importance of the footprint they leave in this world and like to take a positive stand with social responsibility."
AB Active Luminous Tank, $95; at Agua Bendita
AB Active Luminous Tights, $110; at Agua Bendita
Raven + Lily
Over 1,500 women earn fair trade wages and have access to health care, stable income, and education thanks to this Austin-based company, which is at the forefront of the ethical and sustainable fashion movements. Through partnerships with artisan groups in Ethiopia, Kenya, Haiti, Cambodia, and numerous other countries, the brand helps women break the cycle of poverty—and makes some damn cute clothing, accessories, and housewares (most of it very giftable) while it's at it. Every piece online is accompanied by information about where it was made—and since the brand is a certified B Corporation and a member of the Fair Trade Federation, you can be confident knowing that your money is going towards making an impact.
Okello Cropped Mohair Short Sleeve Sweater, $98; at Raven + Lily
Pondichérie
Going from philanthropy to fashion may not seem like the most natural career move, but for Pondichérie founder Devon Fisher, it gave her the chance to parlay her years of experience at organizations advocating for gender equality into a tangible part of a buisness. Her just-launched resortwear line employs female artisans in India to create gorgeous, hand-loomed textiles in partnership with a local women's empowerment organization—just in time for your next beach vacation.
Kyra Caftan, $195; at Pondichérie
Akola
What started as a jewelry company with a mission to empower women in Uganda with steady income, education, financial training, and more has now expanded closer to home, employing more than 100 at-risk women in the company's hometown of Dallas, Texas, who were struggling below the poverty line and may have criminal records or have been the victims of sex trafficking. The made-in-the-U.S.A. line is sold exclusively at Neiman Marcus, and features the same bohemian aesthetic—replete with beads, tassels, agate, and pearls—as their lower-price Ugandan-made collection. What makes the company really stand out is its status as a nonprofit, meaning 100 percent of proceeds are reinvested into its job centers, allowing them to hire more women.
Layered Clay + Horn Necklace, $72; at Akola
To The Market
TTM founder Jane Mosbacher Morris has a seriously impressive resume: she led the anti-human trafficking program at the McCain Istitute for International Leadership, worked for the Bureau of Counterterrorism and the Secretary's Office of Global Women's Issues in Washington, D.C., and serves on the boards of a half-dozen organizations with causes ranging from fighting child sexual abuse to empowering women in Nepal. With her e-commerce venture, she supports women artisans around the world by giving them retail channels, a platform to share their stories, and on-the-ground resources like mental health care and trend forecasting. Because it partners with so many cooperatives, you'll find a wide range of products on the site, from throw pillows made in India from vintage saris to beaded necklaces made by HIV/AIDS survivors.
Starfish Project Inc. Sawyer Necklace, $64.99; at To The Market
