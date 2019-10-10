These Stylish Labels Support Mental Health Awareness

Scroll To See More Images

Today is World Mental Health Day, and while I personally feel that this arena of wellbeing should be acknowledged and included in mainstream discourse every day, I’m glad that the cause has at least, garnered a bit more recognition and earned its own “holiday.” And frankly, it’s a sector of health that needs to be addressed on a much broader scale than the current status quo. While there’s been a remarkable, cultural shift in the collective perception of mental health, there is still much more work to be done. In the growing effort to remove the stigma that’s shadowed the discussion of mental and psychological disorders for ages, there are many brands that support mental health awareness, and who are doing their part to spread the word and give back to organizations that help the cause.

As someone who has always been open and perhaps, overly honest about my lifelong battle with Generalized Anxiety Disorder, depression and panic attacks — yes, even four-year-old Mia would frantically ask her parents at the grocery store if we could afford the groceries, desperately seeking reassurance—-, I applaud the brands (and other like-minded individuals) who are candid about their own experiences and committed to revoking the archaic notion that those suffering with a mental illness of any kind, renders a person “crazy” or abnormal.

In my experience, there is absolutely nothing more isolating than suffering from a mental health episode and feeling as though you’re alone in the harrowing journey to simply feel like yourself again — let alone feel happy. The thing is, one in every five adults experience some form of mental illness each year, and suicide is the second leading cause of death in people aged 10-34. So, despite the perception that psychological illness is still somewhat of a taboo, it’s nonetheless prevalent, completely “normal” and certainly deserving of our attention. Social media has also played a role in re-framing the way we view mental health, with a slew of celebrities and influencers using the platform to come forward with their own struggles to reinforce the idea that the rich and famous aren’t exempt from anxiety, depression, eating disorders and other mental illnesses, thereby helping to de-stigmatize the conversation. If you consider the topic of mental health as important as I do, why not “celebrate” the advancement of the discussion, by supporting one of the brands aligned with the fight to dismantle the veil of shame associated with mental health discourse.

1. Ban.do

The Jen Gotch (Ban.do’s founder) x Iconery collab aims to de-stigmatize mental health disorders (anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder) by proudly wearing them emblazoned around your neck. 100% of the net proceeds from the collection are donated to Bring Change to Mind, a nonprofit organization that aims to encourage a taboo-free discussion about mental health. Jen Gotch herself, has also been candid about her struggles with mental illness, often posting about them via social media.

2. MantraBand

MantraBand offers a selection of empowering jewelry items designed with uplifting messages and phrases. Their Charity Band range offers a selection of bracelets with various mottos and wording related to mental health, like “self care isn’t selfish,” and “keep moving forward.” Aside from serving as a visual reminder that everything will be okay, the charitable brand also donates $5 from every sale of the above CharityBrand to National Alliance on Mental Illness.

3. Boohoo

Boohoo has partnered with World Federation For Mental Health, the charity that created World Mental Health Day, for their new #COLORAFFECTSYOU collection of graphic t-shirts. 25% of proceeds from sales from the collection will fund World Federation For Mental Health, and boohoo is encouraging shoppers to take the conversation of mental health to social media, by posting their photos wearing the shirt proudly and using the hashtag #ColourAffectsYou.

4. Cinta The Label

Up and coming contemporary brand Cinta The Label launched the Cinta The Label t-shirt collaboration in honor of Mental Health Awareness Day, which gives profits back to MIND charity. The brand also asked four key opinion formers including Maddie Waterhouse, Sasha Sabapathy, Fran Newman- Young and Tabitha Willett what raising awareness around mental health means to them in a video campaign. In addition, the label’s F/w 19 “Intuition” line is inspired by the crown and heart charkras.

5. La Brea

L.A.-based eyewear label La Brea offers a Friends and Families program, which allows customers to send a pair of their choice to any friend or family member, with all proceeds from the sale going to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. To redeem the offer, enter the promo code FRAMESWITHFRIENDS at checkout. The label is also encouraging shoppers to use the tag #FrameswithFriends to help spread the word.

