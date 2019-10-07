13 Fashion & Beauty Brands Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness This Month

Scroll To See More Images

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and plenty of our favorite fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands are supporting the case. While most of us are likely familiar with now infamous pink ribbon motif, many brands are supporting Breast Cancer Awareness this month by donating proceeds from sales to various organizations like Susan G. Komen, Keep a Breast, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Bright Pink and many more. These organization help fund research, treat patients, spread awareness, and offer other various forms of support for this important cause.

My mom is a breast cancer survivor, and unfortunately, she’s one of the 12% of the female population who has been diagnosed with it at some point in their lives. Approximately one in every eight women in the U.S. will get diagnosed with Breast Cancer, which means the odds that someone in your life has suffered from are pretty likely. Whether or not you’ve experienced Breast Cancer personally, there plenty of ways that you can give back and help by shopping from the vast array of brands and products who are doing their part and giving back. While the survival rate for breast cancer has slightly increased in recent years, we’re still far from finding a cure, which means it’s vital to play our part to ensure that research, awareness, and preventative efforts remain robust. We’ve highlighted a few of our favorite brands who are championing the cause this year, so you can feel extra guilt-free about shopping this month.

Savage x Fenty’s Savage x Thriver collection helps fund the Clara Lionel Foundation, which conducts critical research and offer support to those suffering with under-researched and more advanced forms of breast cancer.

This chic polish set gives 50% of proceeds directly to the Phase One Foundation.

For each item purchased from Splendid’s “Love is Splendid” curation, the brand will donate one of its pieces to women attending one of NBCF’s metastatic breast cancer retreats.

About 15% of proceeds from The Giving Keys’ Pink Hope Key Necklace will be donated to City of Hope Center.

Olay recently launched a pink-ribbon version of their best-selling Regenerist Whip moisturizer with a refill. Not only will this reduce the amount of plastic used in the beauty category, but 100% of proceeds will benefit Bright Pink as well.

Saucony is donating 20% of proceeds from the eponymously named “With Love” collection will go to the Dr. Susan Love Foundation.

Sol Angeles is donating 25% of all tee-shirt sales from this exclusive female-positive design to the Keep A Breast Foundation all month-long.

Feminine wellness brand Queen V is donating $1 from every the sale of every Bright Pink Kit to the Bright Pink foundation.

The Cause Collection is donating 20% of all Fillmore Long Hooded Cashmere Cardigan in Blush sales to Susan G Komen.

Throughout October, OLLY is donating a portion of proceeds from Undeniable Beauty, The Perfect Women’s Multi and Goodbye Stress vitamins to the non-profit breast and ovarian cancer organization Bright Pink.

100% of the profits (not just proceeds) from the sales of the limited-edition Forever Pink Just Kissed® Lip and Cheek Stain will be donated to Look Good Feel Better.

Select styles by Kendra Scott will support the brand’s goal to raise $250,000 for BCRF in 2019. In addition, for every piece of the BCA assortment purchased, Kendra Scott will also gift a piece of rose quartz jewelry to a woman touched by cancer.

S’well is donating 20% of the retail price of the 16oz and 20oz Pink Topaz Traveler to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation®.

