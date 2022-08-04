24 Brands That You Didn’t Know Offer Student Discounts—Including Lululemon, Madewell & Samsung

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When I think back to my college days, I remember all of the fond memories, rigorous courses and fun extracurriculars. However, when it came to shopping, I was a lost puppy. I probably could’ve been a lot smarter with my purchasing decisions and saved tons of money if I had just known how. Because it’ll take you literal ages to research your fave brands to see whether they offer student discounts, I will gladly play the part of shopping fairy godmother and share all of the ones that do.

There are the more obvious ones like Amazon and Target, and then there are surprise brands like Outdoor Voices and Society6. We also made sure to include options that are more practical for your college experience, including Adobe, Samsung and HP. You can even save on subscriptions like Spotify and Disney+. There’s no shortage of companies that offer student discounts to help you out.

Ahead, find 24 brands across fashion, tech, home and beauty that are doing you and your bank account a major favor while you’re living your best life in school. Since you won’t have your college ID and email forever, we suggest you sign up for all of these programs and save as much as possible while you still can.

Amazon

Any avid shopper knows about Amazon Prime and its many money-saving benefits, but did you know there’s also a Prime Student subscription? Start your six-month trial now and then pay $7.49 a month—which is half the price of a regular Prime subscription—after the trial ends. Prime Student gives you free delivery, exclusive deals and TV shows galore.

Regardless of your dorm aesthetic, you can never have too much storage. This three-tier rolling cart is so handy for stowing all of your school supplies, toiletries and other essentials.

Target

Stock up on dorm essentials, toiletries and school supplies at Target. The retailer increased its Target Circle college student discount from 15 percent to 20 percent. This means you can save 20 percent on a one-time purchase from July 3 through September 3.

You might as well load up your cart with everything you need for the semester, towel set included.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond is the perfect place to get those not-as-sexy dorm necessities, like hangers and shower caddies. Luckily, the College Savings Pass gives you 20 percent off of every purchase through September 30.

Add this personalized shower caddy to your cart so that you can always keep track of your toiletries in the communal bathroom.

Madewell

Besides sweatshirts and joggers, you’re going to want quality denim in your regular rotation. One of my personal favorites for jeans is Madewell. They’re made to last, have just enough stretch and won’t have you impatiently waiting to rip them off as soon as you get back to your dorm. You’re in luck because Madewell recently upped its student discount from 15 percent to 20 percent for a limited time.

We can totally see you rocking these vintage-inspired, “mom jeans.” They’re high-rise and have tapered legs that are sure to accentuate your curves. Plus, the destroyed knee adds a broken-in look that is perfect for any casual college OOTD.

Lululemon

The Lulu obsession never stops, no matter what age or stage of life. Reading textbooks and writing essays will be so much less painful when you’re lounging around in Lululemon. Thanks to UNiDAYS, you can save 15 percent on all of the brand’s athleisure offerings.

We can’t help but drool over the bestselling Align leggings. Another pair can’t hurt!

Nike

Calling all gym goers, get your gear for 10 percent off with Nike’s student discount. All you have to do is verify your student status with SheerID and wait for approval. Once received, you’ll receive a single-use promo code for 10 percent off of most items on Nike’s site. Note that you must be 16 or older to take advantage of this discount.

Pick up a fresh, pearly white pair of Air Force 1s. They’re so versatile you could wear them to class, club events, tailgates, you name it.

Society6

All dorms come with white walls that are dying to be decorated. That’s why Society6 is a must for students. Not only are you adding character to your space, but you’re also supporting independent artists. Get decorating with a 25 percent student discount through Student Beans.

Put up a few prints around your room or spice things up with a gallery wall. If you’re not sure where to start, take a look at this stunning flower print.

Spotify

Have you been paying $9.99 for Spotify Premium this whole time? Make the switch over to Spotify Premium Student since the package includes Spotify Premium, Hulu and SHOWTIME for only $4.99 a month. Get a taste of all these benefits with a free one-month trial.

Spotify has tons of curated playlists that are great for school, whether you’re typing up an essay in the library, chilling with friends in your dorm or pre-gaming for the party you’ve been looking forward to all week. On top of that, Hulu and SHOWTIME feature amazing movies and series like Love Island and Yellowjackets.

Disney+

If Disney+ is more your vibe, head on over to UNiDAYS to secure a monthly membership ($7.99 a month) or save 15 percent on 12 months.

Watch nostalgic throwbacks like The Suite Life of Zack & Cody or opt for an action-packed Marvel series like Loki.

Hunter

Whether you’re going to school in the Bay Area or New England, you’re no doubt going to need a pair of sturdy rain boots. Hunter is the cream of the crop when it comes to weather-proof shoes, and the brand offers a 20 percent student discount with Student Beans.

Scoop up the Play Short Speckle Rain Boots that are already on sale for 35 percent off. The speckled sole and contrasting lines and colors are unlike anything you already own.

J.Crew

If you’re on the debate team, in business school or doing an internship, you’re bound to wear more formal attire. Go business casual with all of the sophisticated offerings at J.Crew. Better yet, check out with a 15 percent student discount. Just know that you can use this discount up to four times a month.

You can’t go wrong with a crisp, white button-down shirt. Some of them can feel too stiff and restricting, but this one is made from an organic cotton poplin that has a bit of stretch.

Foot Locker

Always rock the coolest kicks with Foot Locker’s 20 percent student discount through Student Beans. Your purchase has to be over $99, but that won’t be hard at all considering you can find just about every style of shoe at Foot Locker.

The sneaks we’d cop if we were still in school? The coziest UGG slippers to wear around the dorm, of course!

UGG Fluff Yeah Slides $100 Buy Now

The Container Store

For those of you who take organization super seriously, turn into a kid in a candy store at The Container Store. Here, you can take 15 percent off when you sign up for the retailer’s Organized Insider Exclusive Offer from July 14 through August 14. For the long haul, though, get your 20 percent student discount at UNiDAYS.

Dorm rooms are not known to be the most spacious, so convenient storage solutions are key. Go for this hanging shoe organizer if you have absolutely no clue where you’re going to fit all your shoes. It will save you so much floor space and keep things clutter-free.

ASOS

Looking to refresh your wardrobe this semester? Run, don’t walk straight to ASOS where you can access a 10 percent student discount.

ASOS carries an endless array of trendy pieces of clothing, but we’re thinking practical and shopping this pink Herschel backpack.

H&M

If you’re shopping for back-to-school ’fits on a budget, look no further than H&M. Save even more with the retailer’s 20 percent student discount through Student Beans.

We’re prioritizing comfort with this simple hooded jacket.

Kate Spade

We know you might not necessarily need a fancy bag on campus, but who said you can’t treat yourself or buy gifts for others? Kate Spade has a 15 percent student discount through UNiDAYS that’ll help you save major coin on high-quality pieces.

One that makes the most sense for a college student is the Spencer Cardholder Wristlet. It has plenty of slots for your student ID, cards, cash and more.

Outdoor Voices

Let’s be honest, when you’re in college you’re mostly sporting comfy clothes, such as leggings and sweats. Build your cozy closet with picks from Outdoor Voices. The brand has teamed up with Student Beans to give you 20 percent off your order.

Though Outdoor Voices is known for its iconic Exercise Dress, we’re thinking the Thrive 7/8 Legging is more realistic for everyday wear.

Samsung

Samsung has all of your college tech needs, so why not sign up to become a Galaxy Campus member to take advantage of extra savings? Shop the Galaxy Campus Store to save up to 30 percent off and find other exclusive offers.

The Galaxy Tab S7 is perfect for taking notes, reading texts and organizing your schedule.

HP

For university students, score up to 77 percent off of select products during HP’s back-to-school sale that’s happening right now. The education membership includes everyday discounts of up to 40 percent, along with free shipping.

Enhance your dorm room tech setup with the HP 27m 27-Inch Display. It’s already on sale for an entire $90 off, bringing its price down to $139.99.

Adobe

If your school doesn’t already give you access to Adobe, there’s no need to fret because there’s a student discount waiting for you. Instead of the regular $54.99 a month, pay just $19.99 for all of the Adobe apps you can think of. For those who are uncertain, sign up for a free seven-day trial first.

The most popular apps include Photoshop, Acrobat Pro, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, InDesign and Lightroom. Soooo basically, it’s time to get creative!

NordVPN

If you’re an entertainment buff and want access to movies and shows that are only available in other countries, try NordVPN. Better yet, try it for 71 percent off through Student Beans.

Paula’s Choice

College is a huge time of transition, which can often lead to stressed-out skin and breakouts. Fortunately, brands like Paula’s Choice carry acne-specific products that’ll have your skin clear and glowing in no time. You can shop these offerings for 10 percent off via Student Beans.

Try out the brand’s cult-favorite 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant. The leave-on exfoliant contains salicylic acid, which helps to clear pores and even out skin tone.

Lenovo

Need a new laptop? Lenovo is offering a 10 percent discount to college students.

Check out the ThinkPad X1 laptop which features a super thin and lightweight design (very important for avoiding backaches), a wider TouchPad, a larger battery and more.

The Economist

Calling all finance, politics and international business majors, score 75 percent off of an annual digital subscription through Student Beans. You’ll have access to the latest on current affairs, business, politics, tech and culture—the whole shebang! We did the math and it looks like you’ll only have to pay $50 for an annual digital subscription. Happy reading!