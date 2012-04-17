Brands We Love: Yigal Azrouel

In 1998, Yigal Azrouel launched his first collection in New York City. Within five years, he launched his first website focused entirely on design innovation and collaborated with avant-garde designer Dror to create his first stand-alone boutique.

Needless to say, Yigal Azrouel is always on the frontier of fashion innovation. So it only makes perfect sense that he was on of the first to deck out StyleCaster’s new community with demure designs of his own.

In September 2011, Yigal kept us classy with the crisp collars we included in our editorial Shirt Tales.

Now, we have up-to-the-minute sneak peeks of what’s in store for September 2012, complements of Yigal himself.

As the first designer to join the new StyleCaster community, Yigal shares the greatest teasers to all that will be available come September. From Pre-Fall pants suits to behind-the-scenes beauty shots, Yigal has us constantly ‘Casting our Love on all that he’s sharing. I mean, how could we not? He even gave us a close-up of his Pre-Fall fabric favorite.

You can also check out cute contributions from Cut25, a contemporary design concept created by Yigal Azrouel.

Definitely stay tuned on the StyleCaster home page for more from this architecturally inspired style-setter, and be sure to share your Love!

By the way, Brands We Love is becoming a weekly thing starting…now. What brands do you Love on StyleCaster? Comment below!