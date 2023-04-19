5 Brands Like Eileen Fisher To Add To Your Wardrobe

Scroll To See More Images

Eileen Fisher is not just your mother’s favorite clothing brand. The minimalist quiet luxury-coded brand has found its way beyond the closets of chic-meets-boho 60-year-old women and onto TikTok. The result? A new generation of fashionably-inclined, sustainably-minded shoppers deems Eileen Fisher this season’s “it girl”. Not bad for a clothing brand that’s been in production since 1984. The recent success that brands like Eileen Fisher are seeing indicates a shift in priority for shoppers of any age.

A sector of Gen Z is beginning to look past the fast fashion appeal of low-rise waistlines and butterfly clips and shift their focus to high-quality pieces that defy the trend cycle. The success of brands like Eileen Fisher can be found in the simplicity and elevated structure of the garments—pieces you can gravitate to over and over again when you aren’t quite sure what fleeting trend to wear.

At the core of Eileen Fisher’s collection is a commitment to sustainability, another high-priority element for Gen Z shoppers. The brand works off of a circular design cycle to intentionally design pieces with material that can be reused at the end of its initial lifecycle. Eileen Fisher is one of many brands creating its own “renew” program where shoppers can give unwanted Eileen Fisher garments back to the brand to be resold, remade or donated. Eileen Fisher has repurposed over 1.9 million pieces since 2009 and is setting an industry example.

If you have yet to personally experience the Eileen Fisher brand for yourself, I would recommend doing an initial raid of your mom’s or grandparent’s closet to see if there are any styles you can permanently borrow (this was my strategy). Once you’ve done your own circular shopping process, check out the brand’s website for elevated basics that you know will get a lot of use in your wardrobe.

Keep reading for picks from Eileen Fisher and five other brands that are currently nailing the chic, minimalist wardrobe aesthetic for spring.

Eileen Fisher

I highly recommend the brand’s selection of linen skirts, shirts and pants. Eileen Fisher has plenty of brick-and-mortar locations around the US if you prefer and in-person shopping experience.

Puckered Organic Linen Square Neck Dress

This breezy linen dress will be the only thing you’ll want to wear in peak humidity this summer. It comes in blue and grey colors with a small checked pattern available in sizes PP-3x.

Organic Linen Wide-Leg Pant

These crisp white pants are made from 100 percent organic linen and have been Eileen Fisher’s go-to design since 2008. They’re available in four neutral colors in sizes PP-3X.

Organic Linen Pocket Skirt

For spring and summer days in the office, you can’t go wrong with a light linen skirt. This one would pair perfectly with a blazer.

Sézane

If you like the classic look of Parisian style, you’ll absolutely love Sézane. The brand has a cult following of French “it girls” (with lines around the block to visit the flagship store) and is making its way in the US. The brand has a strong foundation of everyday pieces like crisp button-downs, denim and wool sweaters but releases vibrant, colorful pieces to supplement the core of the collections. The silhouettes of the pieces will often stay the same season after season with a new pattern or color iterations. Sézane is also B Corp certified and 75 percent of the materials they use to create pieces are eco-friendly.

Colette Marinière

There’s nothing more quintessentially Parisian than a navy and white striped shirt. This one is available in sizes XXS-XXXL and 12 striped color combinations.

Julietta Dress

Sézane does a great job of determining winning silhouettes and creating multiple color and pattern options so that the item can fit your own personal style. This Julietta dress is the perfect example. Wear it in a neutral navy tone or opt for the adventurous zebra print.

Gaspard Cardigan

This soft cardigan with pearl buttons is one of Sézane’s “top 15” pieces which means it’s tried, true and loved by fans of the brand. It’s available in 26 (!) colors.

Cuyana

Cuyana is a female-founded and led company that operates off of a “fewer, better” mantra. The brand’s pieces boast an elegant simplicity that is easy to style together or with other pieces in your wardrobe. If you’re looking to build a minimalist wardrobe with neutral tones, few pattern and elevated structure, Cuyana is a great place to start. Cuyana produces pieces in small quantities to reduce unsold merchandise and waste and is currently creating products with material that 99 percent sustainably certified.

Silk Slip Dress

If you don’t already have a slip dress in your closet, it’s time to add one. This sweet v-neck style is made out of 100 percent silk and comes in four colors.

Linen Relaxed Blazer

This lightweight linen blazer can either be worn in a classic open style or tied with the accompanying belt for a wrap style. It looks even better when worn with matching pants.

Tiered Dress

This flowy jersey dress works for days in the park and date nights alike. It has a beautiful tiered skirt and pockets (pockets!).

Reformation

From Jennifer Lopez to every woman you’ve ever sat next to a wedding, everyone seems to be wearing Reformation these days. The brand gained initial popularity for its dresses and has since expanded into all facets of apparel, shoes and most recently, handbags. The brand captures a balance between structured basics and ultra-feminine dresses and can therefore work for a variety of fashion aesthetics. Reformation also publishes its own quarterly sustainability report which details environmental efforts related to material, production, factories are more.

Dusk Knit Top

A simple tank is a must-have in a spring and summer wardrobe. This one has a chic boat neckline and comes in three colors.

Mason Pant

The Mason pants are a Reformation favorite, especially when it comes to a fashionable work wardrobe. This pair comes in 11 colors, a true testament to their popularity.

Woodson Dress

Reformation is one of my favorite places to shop for feminine summer dresses that I know I’ll wear year after year. The silhouettes have a vintage feel which prevents them from being overly trendy.

Mate the Label

Mate is for the cool, comfort-oriented fashionista. If you’re looking to step up your loungewear game, matching set collection or linen drawer, Mate is a great place to start. Everything the brand makes is created with non-toxic, natural and organic materials in Los Angeles. The brand has also eliminated plastic from its labels and packaging.

Organic Fleece Oversized Sweatshirt

For cozy days, the oversized sweatshirt with matching sweatpants is a must. This set comes in five colors.

Linen Wide Leg Pant

When you want to be comfortable but can’t commit to sweatpants, linen pants are a great option. They’re arguably even more comfortable, especially during the warmer months.

Linen Oversized Long Sleeve Shirt

A linen button-down is a go-to for days when you just aren’t quite sure what to wear. Dress it up by layering on gold jewelry.

Buck Mason

Buck Mason started as a menswear brand but has since expanded into creating exceptional womenswear. The pieces Buck Mason creates are deceptively simple—an incredible amount of attention to detail is behind every item. For example, the women’s tank top features a very small hidden button to secure the tank’s strap over your bra strap so it won’t be visible. The styles are a hybrid between utility wear and coastal casual which means you can work, live and even play in these pieces. Buck Mason knits all of their own fabrics to ensure that the quality will last season after season.

Surplus Rib Scoop Neck Tank Dress

This tank dress will be your best friend on hot days. The stretch cotton will create a fitted silhouette while still being ultra-comfortable.

Soft Spun Cotton Crew

I love the texture of this striped crew neck sweater. Wear it around your shoulders with the tank dress or pair it with jeans.

Black Stretch Ridge Twill Rider Short

These cotton twill shorts are the perfect length for adventuring in all day. They’re also available in a soft off-white color.