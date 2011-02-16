Brands, the Best of the Best

It’s no secret that this year has been hard on the fashion industry, retailers, and pretty much everyone. That said, there is definitely the sense that some brands are doing better than others. If you would name H&M, Louis Vuitton, and Wal-Mart among that crowd, you would be correct.

According to a study by consulting group Millward Brown Optimor, these brands are ranked respectively as the world’s most valuable apparel, luxury and retail brands this year.

According to WWD, “Much like a financial analyst evaluating the prospects of a company’s stock, the Millward Brown study forecast the ‘intrinsic value’ of 100 global brands by estimating their ability to ‘generate demand.'”

Google, of course, was rated as the top brand worldwide, estimating its worth at $110.4 billion, followed by Microsoft, Coca-Cola, IBM, and McDonalds.

Hermes was rated second in the luxury space. And, according to Milton Pedraza, chief executive officer of the Luxury Institute, the reason that they are at the top is that “Louis Vuitton and Hermès control their distribution channel from A to Z and they don’t discount.”