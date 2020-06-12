We’re Desperate to Know if ‘Dating Around’s Brandon & Justin Made a Long-Distance Relationship Work

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Dating Around season 2 on Netflix. Brandon’s episode of Dating Around ended on a cliffhanger when Justin revealed that he was moving away from New Orleans, which makes us wonder: Are Brandon and Justin still together after Dating Around season 2? Sorry, it doesn’t look likely, folks.

Dating Around, which premiered its second season on Friday, June 12, follows one single on five blind dates. The dates occur one after another, and after a week of dates, the single choose the person they want to go on a second date with, which is revealed in the final minutes of the episode. Each season is set in a different city (season 2 is in New Orleans, while season 1 was in New York city), and each episode is centered on a different person. Episode 5 is about Brandon, a kindergarten teacher who was born and raised in New Orleans and knows the right way to eat crawfish. (Sucking the head, apparently.)

The first date we see Brandon meet is Justin, a creative director at an agency. Seconds after they meet, Brandon compliments Justin’s smile and orange shirt and they head inside for drinks in dinner. But before we talk about the rest of Brandon and Justin’s date, it’s important to note that Brandon also goes on a date with Ronald, someone he’d matched on Tinder three years ago and met at Mardi Gras two years ago. (His other dates are Jonathan L, Jonathan B. and Andrew.) It seemed for a second that Brandon would choose Ronald. There’s an obvious chemistry, and the two share a steamy kiss in a New Orleans street after their date, but there also seems to be hesitation from Ronald to commit beyond just friends.

But back to Brandon and Justin. After dinner, Brandon and Justin go for drinks, where they tell each other how cute they are and Brandon rests his hand on Justin’s thigh. Then Justin drops a bombshell: He recently got a job in Austin, Texas, and is moving out of New Orleans. Brandon expresses his disappointment at the news and laments how his love life is never easy and there’s always something to make it complicated. When Brandon drops Justin off in the car, he tells him how much he likes Justin again and they kiss. They then kiss over and over again until Justin has to finally leave. They even share a cute moment where they look back at each other through the window at the back of the car.

In the final moments of the show, Brandon and Justin reunite somewhere in New Orleans as Brandon tells Justin that he has two quintessential New Orleans surprises for him: beignets and himself. They then walk into the distance. So are they still together? Sorry to disappoint, but it looks like Justin and Brandon’s relationship ended after those beignets.

While Justin follows Brandon on Instagram, it doesn’t seem like Brandon follows him back. Likewise, judging from Justin’s Instagram, it looks like he did make the move to Austin in the end (his Instagram bio reads “NOLA > ATX”), so we’re sure the two had fun as friends before they went their separate ways. Judging from Brandon’s Instagram, it looks like he’s still in NOLA, but it’s unclear if either of them is dating someone.

A week before the premiere, Brandon shared the trailer for Dating Around season 2, which he captioned: “Check me out on June 12 on @netflix. You might be surprised by a few of my dates. If you know me you already know it won’t be anything short of entertainment #helpmefindlove #datingaroundnetflix #season2.” A quick search shows that Justin didn’t like it. In fact, the only recent post that Justin has liked is a shirtless selfie that Brandon posted in April.

While we can’t confirm that Justin and Brandon aren’t still together, judging from their social media behavior and how their date went down, we’re inclined to believe that the two are still single. Still loved the ep though, guys.