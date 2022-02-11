Brandon Blackwood’s Trunk Week Is Your Chance To Get 2022’s It Bag

Yes, the Prada Cleo is nice. Sure, the new Gucci Bamboo 1947 is great. But when it comes to this year’s undeniable, unbeatable It Bag, my money’s on none other than Brandon Blackwood’s Trunk bag. Blackwood began his eponymous brand back in 2015, and it’s been beloved by the fashion set and a number of notable celebs ever since. From Cardi B to Lupita Nyong’o to Kim K, Blackwood’s bags are everywhere—and thanks to Trunk Week, you can finally get the one you’ve been drooling over for months on Instagram.

First, let’s cover all the dirty details. Trunk Week kicks off today, February 11 at 6:00 p.m. ET on the Brandon Blackwood site, and runs until next Friday, February 18. Every single Trunk bag on the site will be available to preorder, so no matter which bag you’ve got your eye on, you won’t have to worry about it selling out. Every piece will be made to order, so if you buy, it’s yours!

That said, a made-to-order shopping event requires time to fulfill said orders, so you can expect your bag to arrive by August—so pro tip, pick your piece with your summer or early fall wardrobe in mind!

My favorite part? The new B-shaped hardware details. I know it’s not B for Bella, but you can’t tell me I don’t need it! And while the vegan leather first-gen Trunk bags will be included in the sale at a lower price point, the new bags will have a slightly higher price tag due to upgraded materials like genuine leather and chic ponyhair.

While you have all week to get the bag you want, after that you may be S.O.L.—the Trunks available during trunk week won’t be offered again for the rest of the year. So whether you’re feeling Baby Blue Croc-Embossed Suede, Brown Cow Print Ponyhair or Green Lizard Embossed Leather, the time to act is now.

Personally, I’m hoping to buy either a Burnt Orange Ponyhair or a Purple Croc Embossed Leather trunk to add to my Blackwood collection. If you’re looking to snag the bag of the year, you know where to go tonight at 6:00 p.m. ET.