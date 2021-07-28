Here’s How Much Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Is Getting in Spousal Support After He Sued Her For $1 Million

How will Kelly Clarkson’s divorce settlement impact her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock‘s net worth? Well, considering that the singer was ordered to pay spousal and child support, it looks like Blackstock’s net worth is about to get even bigger. We’ll get into his net worth details below, but first, here’s the latest on their divorce settlement.

Nearly a year after Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020, a Los Angeles County Court ruled that the “Stronger” singer was required to pay a monthly fee to her ex-husband as part of their divorce settlement. Prior to the settlement, the exes were also involved in a legal battle with Clarkson’s father-in-law, Narvel Blackstock, and his company, Starstruck Management. Blackstock, who works for his father’s company, sued The Voice coach for $1.4 million in September 2020. The following month, Clarkson countersued the Blackstocks and their company for fraud.

If that all sounds messy and complicated, it’s because…it is! While the American Idol winner has kept most details about her divorce under wraps, she has admitted the whole experience has been “horrible” for her. During a December 2020 episode of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson related to author Glennon Doyle’s book Untamed, which discusses the “public fallout” from Doyle’s own divorce. “I’m obviously going through one right now,” she told Doyle. “It’s horrible. There are so many hard parts.”

Clarkson, who shares 7-year-old daughter River Rose and 5-year-old son Remington Alexander with Blackstock, went on to reveal that worrying about her children has been the “hardest” part of the divorce. “I always think as women, we’re trained to take it all on and you can deal with it and you’re fine. But it’s your babies that you worry about,” she said at the time.

Now, however, we know that Clarkson is set to pay child support for her two kids—along with her spousal support to Blackstock. But how much is her ex-husband receiving in spousal support, exactly? For everything to know about Brandon Blackstock’s net worth and alimony details, just keep on reading below.

What does Brandon Blackstock do for a living?

Brandon Blackstock works in the music industry, just like his ex. But he isn’t a performer. Instead, the Texas-native has worked as a music manager for years—and yes, he was once Clarkson’s manager, too. His other clientele include Clarkson’s fellow Voice coach, Blake Shelton, and Rascal Flatts. Blackstock also works alongside his dad, Narvel Blackstock, at their company Starstruck Management.

How much does Kelly Clarkson pay Brandon Blackstock in spousal support?

In July 2021, a Los Angeles County Court ruled that Clarkson was required to pay Blackstock nearly $200,000 in spousal and child support, according to Us Weekly. Court documents obtained at the time break down the settlement into $150,000 per month in spousal support and $45,601 per month in child support to “benefit” their two children.

Altogether, Blackstock is set to receive exactly $195,601 per month, or $2.4 million per year, from Clarkson. The singer is also required to pay an additional $1.25 million toward Blackstock’s legal fees amid their ongoing divorce. According to a source who spoke to People in November 2020, Blackstock originally required more than double this amount in support. At the time, Blackstock requested $301,000 in spousal support and $135,000 in child support each month, amounting to $436,000 per month or $5.2 million each year.

What is Brandon Blackstock’s net worth in 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s net worth is an estimated $10 million. However, this figure has yet to be updated to reflect Blackstock’s spousal and child support earnings, so it is likely even higher as of 2021.